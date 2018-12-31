Bruins' David Krejci: Goes quiet

Krejci has been silent offensively with zero points in his last four games to go along with a plus-minus of negative-7.

Unsurprisingly this drop off happened as soon as Patrice Bergeron (ribs) returned to the lineup. Before Bergeron's injury, Krejci was on an eight-game point streak. Even though head coach Bruce Cassidy has moved David Pastrnak down to the second line with Krejci, the veteran center has struggled to generate offense with the other wingers he is given.