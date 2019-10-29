Bruins' David Krejci: Good to go

As expected, Krejci (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against San Jose, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Krejci has missed the Bruins' last five games due to an upper-body injury, but he's expected to return to a prominent role Tuesday, skating on Boston's second line and second power-play unit against the Sharks. The veteran pivot has had a slow, injury-marred start to the season, notching just one assist through his first five games.