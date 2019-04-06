Bruins' David Krejci: Has best season in decade
Krejci scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
It was a big game for the pivot who tied his career mark in points (73) set a decade ago. And the goal was Krejci's 20th, a mark he has hit just four times in his career. Oh yah -- it was also his third-straight, two-point game and fourth in his last five. Krejci is hot at just the right time, as the Bruins face the Maple Leafs in the first round next week.
