Bruins' David Krejci: Has best season in decade

Krejci scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

It was a big game for the pivot who tied his career mark in points (73) set a decade ago. And the goal was Krejci's 20th, a mark he has hit just four times in his career. Oh yah -- it was also his third-straight, two-point game and fourth in his last five. Krejci is hot at just the right time, as the Bruins face the Maple Leafs in the first round next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories