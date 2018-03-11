Bruins' David Krejci: Has tickled twine five times in last five games

Krejci scored twice in a 7-4 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Both goals came on the power play. Krejci has five goals in his last five games; four of those snipes have come on the power play. He continues to produce at about a 60-point pace, so use that well.

