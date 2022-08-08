Krejci signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Bruins on Monday, Sportsnet reports.

Now 36, the long-time Bruin spent last season playing in his native Czechia, where he produced 46 points in 51 games with HC Olomouc in the Czech Extraliga. The entirety of Krejci's 962-game NHL career has been with the Bruins, who also signed Patrice Bergeron to a similar team-friendly (one year, $2.5 million) deal Monday. With the pair of signings, Boston's top two center slots should now be set -- though it wouldn't be surprising to see Krejci slip down the depth chart due to his age and time away from the NHL.