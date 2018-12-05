Bruins' David Krejci: Held off score card again
Krejci and the Bruins were blanked 5-0 by the Panthers on Tuesday.
After a fantastic start to the season, Krejci has only three points in his last nine games. With Patrice Bergeron (ribs) out for extended time, the Bruins needed more from their veteran center, but he hasn't been able to step up his offensive production. He has a total of 19 points in 27 games.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Apple season for pivot•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Collects apple in win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Helps convert on the power play•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Best scoring pace in a decade•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Assists on overtime winner•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in assist on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...