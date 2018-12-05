Bruins' David Krejci: Held off scorecard again

Krejci and the Bruins were blanked 5-0 by the Panthers on Tuesday.

After a fantastic start to the season, Krejci has only three points in his last nine games. With Patrice Bergeron (ribs) out for extended time, the Bruins needed more from their veteran center, but he hasn't been able to step up his offensive production. He has a total of 19 points in 27 games.