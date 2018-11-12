Bruins' David Krejci: Helps convert on the power play
Krejci collected an assist on the man advantage during a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.
Five of Krejci's last nine points have come with a man up as the Bruins continue to struggle to score outside their top line. The 32-year-old is scoring at a pace we haven't seen of him since the 2008/09 season. He now has 15 points in 17 games.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Best scoring pace in a decade•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Assists on overtime winner•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Chips in assist on power play•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Goal and assist in win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal of season•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Dishing but not shooting•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...