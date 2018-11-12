Bruins' David Krejci: Helps convert on the power play

Krejci collected an assist on the man advantage during a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Five of Krejci's last nine points have come with a man up as the Bruins continue to struggle to score outside their top line. The 32-year-old is scoring at a pace we haven't seen of him since the 2008/09 season. He now has 15 points in 17 games.

