Bruins' David Krejci: Helps out Charlies in loss

Krejci dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Krejci assisted on Charlie McAvoy's tally in the opening frame and Charlie Coyle's goal in the third. He has been held without a point only once in the past six games, racking up four goals and three assists over this productive stretch.

