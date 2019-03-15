Bruins' David Krejci: Helps out Charlies in loss
Krejci dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Krejci assisted on Charlie McAvoy's tally in the opening frame and Charlie Coyle's goal in the third. He has been held without a point only once in the past six games, racking up four goals and three assists over this productive stretch.
