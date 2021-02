Krejci picked up a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Krejci had the secondary assist on Patrice Bergeron's tally just 31 seconds into overtime. While he's yet to score a goal this season, Krejci has provided eight helpers, 20 shots on goal and eight PIM through 10 appearances. The 34-year-old is still producing offensively, and eventually one of his shots will go in.