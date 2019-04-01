Bruins' David Krejci: Hits 50 assists

Krejci provided two assists in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

It's been a resurgent campaign for Krejci, who has 69 points (19 goals, 50 helpers) in 79 games this year. He's four points shy of the career-high 73 he had 2008-09, but he's been producing like he's 23 instead of 33 years old this season anyway. Krejci's provided a fantastic return for fantasy owners who took a chance on him in the later rounds of their drafts.