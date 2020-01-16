Bruins' David Krejci: Iffy against Pittsburgh

Krejci (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

It isn't clear what's bothering Krejci, but his status against the Penguins won't be confirmed until the Bruins' take the ice for pregame warmups. If the veteran pivot is unable to go, Par Lindholm will draw into the lineup in his stead.