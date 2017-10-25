Bruins' David Krejci: Iffy for Thursday

Krejci (back) was not on the ice during Wednesday's practice, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As Krejci deals with a back issue, per the Boston Herald, he's looking pretty iffy for Thursday night's game against the Sharks. Based on Wednesday's practice, it looks like veteran David Backes could man the middle between David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk on Thursday. Once Krejci returns to action, he'd presumably slot back into that role, with Backes sliding down to the B's third line.