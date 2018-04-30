Bruins' David Krejci: In line to play Monday

Krejci (undisclosed) was given a maintenance day Sunday, but is slated to play Monday night against the Lightning.

Per Fluto Shinzawa of the Athletic, the Bruins' Monday night lineup will be unchanged from the one that skated to a 6-2 road win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Krejci, who is nursing an unspecified minor injury issue, is thus slated to continue to center Boston's second line, a role that has led to the crafty playmaker logging two goals and nine points in eight playoff games to date.