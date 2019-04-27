Bruins' David Krejci: Injury type revealed
Krejci is dealing with an upper-body injury, Tommy McArdle of the Boston Globe reports.
Fortunately, Krejci -- who was unavailable for the overtime stanza in a Game 1 win over the Blue Jackets -- has avoided a concussion, but we probably won't learn about the exact nature of the top-six center's injury until the Bruins wrap up the postseason. The B's are getting set for Game 2 on Saturday, and Krejci's status should be updated ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.
