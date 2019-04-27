Bruins' David Krejci: Labeled game-time call
Krejci (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets.
Krejci centered Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen during morning skate, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up for the contest after missing the overtime session of Game 1. However, official word on his status may not arrive until the Bruins take the ice for pregame warmups.
