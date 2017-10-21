Bruins' David Krejci: Last minute scratch

Krejci (upper body) was a late scratch against the Sabres on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Krejci took part in the pre-game warmup and appeared ready to play, but was listed among the scratches -- likely due to his upper-body injury. The center will be replaced in the lineup by Matt Beleskey.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories