Bruins' David Krejci: Leaves Monday's game
Krejci left Monday's preseason contest against the Flyers after suffering a lower-body injury and will not return.
Krejci skated off the ice slowly and went straight to the locker room Monday night. It's unclear how severe the injury is but an update should be available after the game.
