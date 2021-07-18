Krejci was left off the protected list released Sunday in advance of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

Like teammate Taylor Hall -- who was also left unprotected -- Krejci will become an unrestricted free agent this week, so the Bruins chose not to use one of their protection slots on him. Krejci has spent the entirety of his 15-year career in Boston, putting up 730 points in 962 regular-season games, as well as another 124 in 156 postseason contests.