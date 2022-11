Krejci scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

His two tallies in regulation brough the Bruins back from a 2-0 deficit, setting the stage for David Pastrnak to score the winner in OT. Krejci has been on fire lately, racking up six goals and eight points over the last five games -- an impressive surge considering he'd gone the prior nine games without lighting the lamp at all.