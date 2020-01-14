Bruins' David Krejci: Lights lamp twice in loss
Krejci scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.
The Bruins's second line was the more effective unit for a change, but Krecji's second tally midway through the second period proved to be Boston's final one of the night. The 33-year-old has 11 goals and 32 points through 40 games.
