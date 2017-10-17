Bruins' David Krejci: Logging big minutes
Krejci has been averaging 19:01 of time on ice per game, and 2:52 seconds on the power play to start the 2017-18 season.
Even though Krejci has only recorded one point since his three assist outburst on opening night, head coach Bruce Cassidy has still been giving him plenty of opportunities to put his name on the point sheet. It's simply a matter of time before Krejci gets back to his typical 50-point pace, and with David Backes scheduled to return to his right side on Oct. 27, help is on the way regardless.
