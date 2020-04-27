Bruins' David Krejci: Looking to play beyond current deal
Krejci told reporters he is not planning to retire when his current contract runs up following the 2020-21 campaign, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Considering Krejci has spent his entire 14-year career with the Bruins, that no doubt would be his preference when it comes time to sign a new deal. Still, with the cap situation in flux due to the 2019-20 season going on hiatus, Boston may have to make the difficult choice of allowing the center to walk in free agency, especially considering he currently costs the club $7.25 million against the cap.
