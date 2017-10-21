Bruins' David Krejci: Looks ready to roll

Krejci (upper body) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Sabres. This points to him playing in that contest.

The power-play producer will look to build off the two-point performance that he had against the Canucks on Thursday. Make sure he's active in this next contest.

