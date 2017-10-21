Bruins' David Krejci: Looks ready to roll
Krejci (upper body) is on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Sabres. This points to him playing in that contest.
The power-play producer will look to build off the two-point performance that he had against the Canucks on Thursday. Make sure he's active in this next contest.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Game-time call•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Upper-body injury not a long-term issue•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Exits game with upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Logging big minutes•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Notches three assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...