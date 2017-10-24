Bruins' David Krejci: Maintains day-to-day label
Krejci (upper body) did not practice Tuesday and still carries a day-to-day label.
Krejci is probably still an option for Thursday's home game against the Sharks, but the fact that he didn't practice Tuesday is not a great omen for his ability to suit up. The Bruins would love to have the offensive producer back on the ice as soon as possible, but the outlook looks bleak for Thursday if he isn't able to practice before then.
