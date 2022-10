Krejci created a coming home party Wednesday, registering three points to lead the Bruins past the Capitals 5-2.

Krejci, who returned to the Bruins during the offseason, scored his first NHL goal in 531 days. The 36-year-old center also was credited with two assists. With 517 career helpers, Krejci moved past Wayne Cashman for fifth in team history. The 2004 second-round draft pick returned to provide the Bruins with forward depth after playing in the Czech Republic last season.