Bruins' David Krejci: Making progress towards return

Krejci (back) will travel for the team's upcoming three-game road trip in California and hopes to return during that time.

The Czech center began the day by skating in the team's practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, his first time doing so since suffering the injury Oct. 19. Boston's forward corps has been depleted by injury, so Krejci's experience and production will be welcomed back to the lineup with open arms. The Bruins don't take the ice for game action until Wednesday in Anaheim and they should provide further updates on Krejci's status leading up to that contest.