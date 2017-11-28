Bruins' David Krejci: Misses practice Tuesday

Krejci (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

While the point-packing recorded a goal on four shots over 19:25 of ice time against the Oilers on Sunday, he didn't seem to have the usual pep in his step and may be laboring through an ailment. This is a situation worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's contest against the league's offensive leaders from Tampa Bay.