Bruins' David Krejci: Misses practice Tuesday
Krejci (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for practice Tuesday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
While the point-packing recorded a goal on four shots over 19:25 of ice time against the Oilers on Sunday, he didn't seem to have the usual pep in his step and may be laboring through an ailment. This is a situation worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's contest against the league's offensive leaders from Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Shakes off rust in win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Back in action Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Will suit up Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Could return Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Out Wednesday, but probable for Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Sheds non-contact jersey Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...