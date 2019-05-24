Bruins' David Krejci: Misses scrimmage with illness

Krejci (illness) didn't participate in Boston's open scrimmage Thursday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Krejci was present for the scrimmage at first, but was sent home with a fever. This likely won't affect his status for Game 1 of Boston's Stanley Cup Finals matchup with the Blues on Monday -- the 33-year-old even took a maintenance day Sunday. Boston won't practice Friday, but will get back to work Saturday and Sunday. Matt Vatour of MassLive.com reported that Krejci is expected to practice Saturday, so more information should surface then.