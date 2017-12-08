Bruins' David Krejci: Multi-point effort in victory
Krejci scored his fourth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.
Krejci has only played 14 games this season due to injury, but he's been a reliable offensive producer. The 31-year-old has 12 points, including six on the power play. Krejci's ability to create offense and be a factor every night makes him a safe play in the majority of fantasy settings.
