Bruins' David Krejci: Nabs first goal in five games
Krejci scored a short-handed, empty-net goal and had two shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Krejci was one of four Bruins to score while shorthanded Tuesday, his tally coming late in the third with Nashville's goaltender pulled for an extra-attacker. It was Krejci's first goal since the Christmas break and gave him nine goals and 29 points in 37 games.
