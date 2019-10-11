Bruins' David Krejci: Nabs first point

Krejci picked up an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The assist was Krejci's first point of the season after he missed the first game of the season with a lower body injury. The assist came off a mixed line change that saw Krejci centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, a line combination that got Krejci a good chunk of his career-high 73 points last season when Patrice Bergeron missed time due to injury. The 33-year-old is still an effective playmaker, but the worry is whether the second line will be able to gel. Jake DeBrusk is reliable for 20 goals, but the line still doesn't have a good option on the right side. Unless the Bruins find a good fit in that spot, Krejci is unlikely to hit 70 points again this season.