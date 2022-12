Krejci posted a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Krejci set up a Nick Foligno goal as the Bruins' second power-play unit cashed in for the game-tying goal in the third period. This was Krejci's fourth helper in the last five games, but he hasn't scored since a two-goal effort Nov. 25 versus the Hurricanes. He's up to eight tallies, 13 helpers, nine power-play points, 36 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 23 contests this season.