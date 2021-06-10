Krejci collected two assists and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 6. He also had a minus-3 rating.
Krejci set up both of Brad Marchand's power-play tallies, which represented the extent of Boston's offense in the series finale. The 35-year-old Krejci produced two goals and seven helpers in 11 postseason contests, generating 32 shots on goal.
