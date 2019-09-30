Bruins' David Krejci: Nears return to practice

Krejci (lower body) hopes to return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

Per the report, Krejci skated Monday and is progressing well, but given that he's still not practicing, his status for Thursday's regular-season opener is not clear. In his absence from practice Monday, Par Lindholm centered Jake DeBrusk and Karson Kuhlman, Krejci's projected linemates upon his return to action.

