Krejci (lower body), who practiced fully Tuesday, could return to action Wednesday night against the Capitals, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Krejci has missed the Bruins' last four games, but now appears poised to return to action if he responds well to the work that he got in during Tuesday's practice. With that in mind, coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that the team will have a better idea of the playmaking pivot's readiness for game action Wednesday morning. If deemed available versus Washington, Krejci would be in line to center Boston's second line along with Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk.