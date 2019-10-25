Bruins' David Krejci: No contact yet
Krejci (upper body) was spotted wearing a non-contact sweater in Friday's practice, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports.
Krejci is eligible to return as soon as Saturday's Stanley Cup Finals rematch against the Blues, but it's doubtful he gets back on the ice that soon. The veteran pivot will need to be cleared for contact before he can think about rejoining his teammates in game situations.
