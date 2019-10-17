Bruins' David Krejci: No-go against Lightning
Krejci (upper body) won't play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
With Krejci on the shelf, Charlie Coyle will slide up to the Bruins second line and Par Lindholm will center the team's third line against the Lightning. Krejci was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, so he may only be forced to miss one contest due to his upper-body issue. The veteran forward will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.
