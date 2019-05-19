Bruins' David Krejci: Not big on practice
Krejci missed Sunday's practice, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, Krejci is not big on practice and was given a maintenance day Sunday. He'll be fine for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, scheduled for May 27.
