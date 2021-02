Krejci (lower body) isn't expected to travel with the Bruins for Sunday's game against the Flyers in Lake Tahoe, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

The report adds that the Bruins are expected to recall Jack Studnicka from AHL Providence. In such a scenario, the young forward could either fill a lineup slot at center or on the wing. Consider Krejci day-to-day until the team provides an injury update on its second-line pivot.