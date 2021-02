Krejci (lower body) didn't travel with the team for Sunday's outdoor game against the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

As expected, Krejci won't play in Sunday's game. The 34-year-old has dished out 10 assists through the first 15 games, but he's failed to find the back of the net on 23 shots. Charlie Coyle will center the second line in Krejci's place.