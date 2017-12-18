Bruins' David Krejci: Not playing Monday or Tuesday
Krejci wasn't on the ice for warmups and will miss Monday's tilt against Columbus, and Tuesday's game in Buffalo with an upper-body injury.
It's unclear when Krejci suffered the malady as he skated for 17:14 against the Rangers on Saturday, and there was no information released prior to Monday's pregame warmup. His injury comes at an inopportune time as Krejci has been hot lately notching five points (two assists, three goals) in his last seven games, but expect Ryan Spooner to switch to the second line center with Anders Bjork on his right in Krejci's absence, and further updates from Boston in the upcoming days about his status against Winnipeg on Thursday.
