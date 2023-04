Krejci (lower body) will not be in the lineup Thursday versus Toronto, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Krejci sat out Tuesday's game as well as the Bruins are in no rush to play the injured center with first place overall already wrapped up. Krejci has had a very good return to the NHL after spending last season in Europe. Krejci has 16 goals and 56 points in 70 games with four tallies and eight assists coming with the man-advantage.