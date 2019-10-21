Bruins' David Krejci: Not practicing Monday

Krejci (upper body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Krejci's in line to miss his third straight games. It helps that Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs is at home, so Krejci still has a chance to skate in the morning and play at night. However, it's doubtful that's the case, and the B's are expected to keep Charlie Coyle as their second-line pivot.