Bruins' David Krejci: Notches another assist

Krejci recorded a power-play assist in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Friday.

Krejci set up Jake DeBrusk's second-period tally with a beautiful backhand pass to earn the point. He is up to 33 helpers and 47 points in 58 games this year. With the effort, he has six points over his last five games, and will need to keep up the pace to replace the lost offense from David Pastrnak's thumb injury.