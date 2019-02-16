Bruins' David Krejci: Notches another assist
Krejci recorded a power-play assist in a 3-0 win over the Ducks on Friday.
Krejci set up Jake DeBrusk's second-period tally with a beautiful backhand pass to earn the point. He is up to 33 helpers and 47 points in 58 games this year. With the effort, he has six points over his last five games, and will need to keep up the pace to replace the lost offense from David Pastrnak's thumb injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...