Bruins' David Krejci: Notches goal and assist

Krejci picked up a goal and an assist and added three shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Krejci has posted two points in three of his last five outings and seems to be hitting his stride after missing the first games of the year with an upper-body injury. He opened the scoring early in the first period Friday with a lovely wrist shot from the right faceoff dot, then assisted on Torey Krug's power-play goal in the second period. A four-time 20-goal man, Krejci's return to health further bolsters one of the highest-scoring squads in the NHL.