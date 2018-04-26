Bruins' David Krejci: Notches three helpers
Krejci had three assists in a 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs in Wednesday's Game 7.
This was a fine outing for Krejci, who had eight points in this series. During the regular season, he managed 17 goals and 27 assists in 64 games, including 13 power-play points. Now the Czech center has to get ready for a matchup with the Lightning who will likely be tougher defensively than the Maple Leafs were.
