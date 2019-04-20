Bruins' David Krejci: Only Bruin to score in Game 5
Krejci brushed twine on a one-timer in the waning moments of Game 5 on Friday, but the Bruins still lost to the Maple Leafs, 2-1.
With 43 seconds left in the contest and the Boston net unoccupied, David Pastrnak threaded a perfect cross-ice pass to Krejci to prevent the B's from getting shut out. It was the 90th career playoff point for the Czech center, who has been involved in a whopping 10 Stanley Cup playoff runs with the Bruins -- including 2011 when he was able to lift Lord Stanley's Chalice in triumph.
