Krejci produced a goal to complement a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sabres.

Krejci tracked down a rebound and fired a nifty backhand past goalie Dustin Tokarski for the Bruins' first goal. With three goals through 36 games, Krejci is going to be hard-pressed to match the 13 tallies he produced in 2019-20, but the veteran pivot does have 21 assists and 11 power-play points to justify rostering him in most fantasy settings.