Bruins' David Krejci: Out against Jets
Krejci (lower body) will be sidelined versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Krejci -- who will miss his third straight game -- has tallied five points in his six outings prior to getting hurt. With just one more game ahead of the holiday break, it might make more sense for the team to shut Krejci down until Dec. 27 against Ottawa, although no decisions have been announced yet. The club will likely need to promote some guys from the minors with several other players dealing with illnesses -- Brad Marchand, Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash -- and questionable Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...