Bruins' David Krejci: Out against Jets

Krejci (lower body) will be sidelined versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

Krejci -- who will miss his third straight game -- has tallied five points in his six outings prior to getting hurt. With just one more game ahead of the holiday break, it might make more sense for the team to shut Krejci down until Dec. 27 against Ottawa, although no decisions have been announced yet. The club will likely need to promote some guys from the minors with several other players dealing with illnesses -- Brad Marchand, Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash -- and questionable Thursday.